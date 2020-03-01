Parlamentswahlen in der Slowakai – “Volkspartei Unsere Slowakei” wieder bei 8%

Bei den heutigen Parlamentswahlen in der Slowakai geht der Unternehmer Igor Matovič mit seiner Anti-Korruptionsplattform OLaNo (Einfache Menschen und unabhängige Persönlichkeiten) mit 25% als Wahlsieger hervor. Die ehemals übermächtigen sozialdemokratischen Smer wurden damit auf den zweiten Platz verwiesen. Smer büßte zehn Prozentpunkte ein und erhielt nur noch 18,3 Prozent der Stimmen. Dannach folgt auf Platz drei der Oligarch Boris Kollar mit seiner populistischen Partei “Wir sind Familie“ (8,2 Prozent). Die nationalistische Partei Kotlebovci – Ľudová strana Naše Slovensko (Volkspartei Unsere Slowakei) [ĽSNS] um Marián Kotleba konnte ihr Wahlergebnis von vor vier Jahren bestätigen und errang 7,97 % und ist somit wieder mit 17 Mann im slowakischen Parlament vertreten.



Kotleba fiel in der Vergangenheit unter anderem dadurch auf, dass er die NATO als Terrorgruppe bezeichnete und die Slowakei aus dem Bündnis sowie der EU herauslösen möchte. Weiterhin sorgte er mit kritischen Äußerungen zu Homosexualität und der Zigeunerproblematik für Unmut im linksliberalen Establishment. Ähnlich unbeliebt dürfte in diesen Kreisen zudem seine positive Sicht auf die Rolle der Slowakei im Zweiten Weltkrieg sein, währenddessen sie ein Verbündeter Deutschlands war. Es steht also außer Frage, dass die von den Systemmedien als “ultranationalistisch-extremistisch” bezeichnete ĽSNS eine Fundamentalopposition zum in der Slowakei herrschenden System darstellt. Wie sehr das System die Partei fürchten muss, zeigte sich vor rund fünf Jahren, als sie die Regionalwahl in Banská Bystrica gewann. Ein Vorfall, während der Regierungszeit der ĽSNS, welcher es bis in unsere Medien schaffte, war, als Kotleba einem Theater, das unter dem Mantel der Kunst volksfeindliche Propaganda verbreitete, die Gelder strich.

Über die 5% Hürde schafften es auch: Andrej Kiska und seine “Für die Menschen“ (5,8 Prozent), die “Progressive Slowakei“, einst politische Heimat von Präsidentin Zuzana Čaputová (7 Prozent) und die neoliberale “Freiheit und Solidarität“ (6,2 Prozent).

Anbei noch das 10-Punkte-Programm von Kotlebovci – Ľudová strana Naše Slovensko in englischer Sprache:

People’s Party Our Slovakia is a legal political party registered by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Slovak Republic. Since the founding our members are lawfully trying to prevent further thievery in Slovakia by politicians and social parasites. Main pillar of the program is called the Ten Commandments of the People’s Party Our Slovakia which aims to cope with the crimes committed by politicians since November 1989 and wants to establish social justice: