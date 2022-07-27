Amerikaner.org interviewt den „III. Weg“

David vom Stützpunkt Mittelland steht eurodingo und Magnus von Amerikaner.org Rede und Antwort.

Das Interview findet man hier: https://amerikaner.org/achtung-international-the-iii-weg-featuring-david/

Eurodingo and Magnus sit down with David from the German third positionist political movement that is the III.Weg (the Third Way), the Teutonic brother of the Nordic Resistance Movement. We discuss the history, the actvities, and the philosophy behind the most successful pro-white German political movement in 75 years. Break out your favourite German/English dictionary and join us on these first few steps on crossing the language barrier to our european Kamerads in arms.